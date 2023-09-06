Nifty 50 Top 5 Gainers & Losers Today

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers while Tata Steel, Axis Bank were among the top losers.
Sensex closed up 100 points, or 0.15%, at 65,880.52, while Nifty was 36 points, or 0.18%, lower at 19,611.05.
Tata Consumer Products, Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Britannia Industries were among the top gainers on the Nifty as per NSE India data as on September 6 at 16:00:21 IST.
The top 5 gainers were closely followed by Cipla, Ultratech Cement, ITC and HDFC Life Insurance.
Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank, NTPC and IndusInd Bank were among the top losers on the Nifty as per NSE India data as on September 6 at 16:00:21 IST.
The top 5 losers were closely followed ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Wipro, LTI Mindtree and Jio Financial Services (the scrip will be excluded from the NSE Nifty 50 and other Nifty indices as of September 7)
Nifty FMCG rose 1 percent, while pharma and healthcare indices rose by 0.9% whereas Oil & Gas index rose by 0.77%, as per NSE India data as on September 6 at 15:30:00 IST.
Nifty Auto, IT, Bank and Metal indices went down by 0.1-0.8 percent. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank saw the biggest decline of close to 1%.
