Netweb Technologies IPO: 5 Easy Steps To Check Allotment Status Online

The IPO was subscribed 90.36 times as of 7 p.m. on July 19.

Updated On 03:14 PM IST, 24 Jul 2023

If you're looking to check the allotment status of Netweb Technologies' recent IPO, find here the five easy steps to do so online. But before that, lets look at the IPO performance in short.

Subscription Status Day 3

The IPO has been subscribed 90.36 times as of on July 19.

  • Institutional investors: 228.91 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 81.81 times.

  • Retail investors: 19.15 times.

  • Employee reserved: 53.13 times.

Where To Check Allotment Status?

How To Check IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

Visit the BSE India website at https://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under "Issue Type," select "Equity Option."

Choose "Netweb Technologies India Ltd." from the "Issue Name" drop-down box.

Enter the Application Number or the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number used during the IPO application process.

Click on the "Search" button.

How To Check IPO Allotment Status On The Link Intime India Website

Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.

Select 'Netweb Technologies India' from the drop-down menu.

Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.

Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Netweb Technologies India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Netweb Technologies Listing Date

The shares of Netweb Technlogies India Ltd. will liekly be listed on the stock exchanges on Thursday, July 27.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. IPO Timeline

  • IPO Opened: July 17, 2023

  • IPO Closed: July 19, 2023

  • Basis of Allotment: July 24, 2023

  • Refunds to Non-allottees Initiated: July 25, 2023

  • Demat Credits to Allottees: July 26, 2023

  • Listing Date: July 27, 2023

