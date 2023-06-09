Navi Mumbai's New Airport: All You Need To Know

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be situated in the Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been proposed because of projected future air traffic demand and capacity constraints at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The project will be completed in four phases. Phases I and II of the project will be completed by December 2024.
The airport's design is inspired by India’s national flower, the lotus. It will have a total area of 1,160 hectares.
The Adani Group will build and operate the new airport. It plans to expand the airport in phases to ultimately cater to 90 million passengers per annum and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport will form the first multi-airport system for a city in India.
EV charging stations are planned across the airport. NMIA will extensively use green electricity, and a large part of it will be solar power generated on site.
