Navi Mumbai's New Airport: All You Need To Know

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be situated in the Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai.

Updated On 1:02 PM IST

The Need

The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been proposed because of projected future air traffic demand and capacity constraints at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Timeline

The project will be completed in four phases. Phases I and II of the project will be completed by December 2024.

Design

The airport's design is inspired by India’s national flower, the lotus. It will have a total area of 1,160 hectares.

Execution

The Adani Group will build and operate the new airport. It plans to expand the airport in phases to ultimately cater to 90 million passengers per annum and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032.

India's First

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport will form the first multi-airport system for a city in India.

Going Green

EV charging stations are planned across the airport. NMIA will extensively use green electricity, and a large part of it will be solar power generated on site.

Disclaimer

AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

More Stories

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 2

Top 10 Best Hotels In The World: 2023 Travellers’ Choice Hotel Awards

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss—June 8
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe