National Science Day 2023: The Raman Effect, Significance And Theme

In 1986, the Government of India, designated February 28 as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect.
On February 28, 1928, Indian physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (CV Raman) made an important discovery in the field of spectroscopy, which was later named the Raman Effect.
In a deceptively simple experiment, CV Raman discovered that when a stream of light passes through a liquid, a fraction of the light scattered by the liquid is of a different colour.
The scientific community recognised this discovery as ground-breaking. Later in the year 1930, CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science, Dr. Jitendra Singh, unveiled the theme for National Science Day 2023 on January 10, 2023.
The theme for National Science Day 2023 is 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing'.
The theme signifies India's emerging role in global scientific advancements and the rising of our country in the international scientific community.
Various events and activities like science exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops, debates, and science demonstrations are organised across the country on National Science Day.
Educational institutions and other organisations participate in these events as well as organise events for students. The day serves to promote scientific education and awareness among people and encourages young minds.