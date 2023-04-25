Mumbai Tops Indian Cities In Public Transport

Nine out of 18 cities recorded an increase in public transport usage between 2018 and 2022. See more details.

Key Details

The Ease of Moving Index report surveyed 50,488 individuals, in addition to 226 individuals in a focus group discussion, to measure mobility scenarios in Indian cities.

Exceeding Expectations

Nine out of 18 cities recorded an increase in public transport usage between 2018 and 2022, despite popular belief that pandemic would have prompted commuters to prefer personal transport.

Mumbai Local

Mumbai led the charge in public transport usage, followed by Kochi, Chennai, Bhubaneswar and New Delhi. The financial capital of India recorded a 28% increase in public transport adoption.

No To Public Transport

On the contrary, the cities that saw the most usage of public transport in 2018 recorded a fall in 2022. Bhopal registered a decline of 36%.

Reliable Nagpur

Nagpur has the most efficient and reliable public transport system, as per the survey. Mysuru has the easiest availability of public transport information.

Safe Kanpur

The survey says Kanpur is the safest city to travel on public transport. Public transport usage among women and the trans/non-binary community is the highest in Ludhiana.

