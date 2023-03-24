Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: 6 Players To Watch Out For In WPL Eliminator

The winner of this match will face the Delhi Capitals in the first-ever WPL finale.
Amelia Kerr is the joint highest wicket taker for Mumbai Indians in the tournament along with Saika Ishaque (13 wickets). She has also played some crucial knocks with the bat which has helped the team reach the playoffs.
She is the only batter to score 4 half-centuries in this tournament. McGrath is also the second highest run getter in the tournament just behind Meg Lanning.
Despite playing only 5 games, Grace Harris is among the top 10 run getters in the WPL. She has scored 216 runs in 4 innings with an average of 72.
Sciver-Brunt has scored 200 runs and taken 9 wickets in 8 games for the Mumbai Indians. A player with vast experience, the English all-rounder is truly a player to watch out for on March 24.
The Mumbai Indians skipper has been in fine form in the inaugural edition of the WPL. She has scored 230 runs in 7 innings.
Sophie Ecclestone has been magnificent for the UP Warriorz this season. She is the current Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets in 8 games.