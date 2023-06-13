MRF Share Price Hits Rs 1 Lakh: Key Milestones

MRF shares hit the Rs 1 lakh mark, becoming the first Indian company to achieve the milestone.

Year: 1946

K. M. Mammen Mappillai started MRF’s journey as a toy balloon manufacturing unit in a shed in Tiruvottiyur in Madras in 1946.

1952

MRF’s venture into the manufacture of tread rubber puts them on the road and into the big leagues.

1956

MRF becomes the market leader of tread rubber in India, with a 50% share.

1961

MRF becomes a public company and establishes a technical collaboration with the Mansfield Tire & Rubber Co., based in the U.S.

2007

MRF makes a turnover of $1 billion.

2011

MRF makes a turnover of $2 billion.

2017

MRF is featured in the Brandz list of Top 50 Valuable Indian brands.

2023

