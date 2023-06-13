MRF Share Price Hits Rs 1 Lakh: Key Milestones

MRF shares hit the Rs 1 lakh mark, becoming the first Indian company to achieve the milestone.
K. M. Mammen Mappillai started MRF’s journey as a toy balloon manufacturing unit in a shed in Tiruvottiyur in Madras in 1946.
MRF’s venture into the manufacture of tread rubber puts them on the road and into the big leagues.
MRF becomes the market leader of tread rubber in India, with a 50% share.
MRF becomes a public company and establishes a technical collaboration with the Mansfield Tire & Rubber Co., based in the U.S.
MRF makes a turnover of $1 billion.
MRF makes a turnover of $2 billion.
MRF is featured in the Brandz list of Top 50 Valuable Indian brands.
MRF shares hit the Rs 1 lakh mark, becoming the first Indian company to achieve the milestone.