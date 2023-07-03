Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra And Razr 40 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, And More

All you need to know about Motorola's latest foldable smartphones in India.
Motorola launched the new Moto Razr 40 series in India on July 3. The series includes - Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra
Motorola Razr 40 is available in Summer Lilac, Sage Green, and Vanilla Cream colours. Razr 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.
Motorola Razr 40: 8GB RAM + 256 GB
Motorola Razr Ultra: 8GB RAM + 256 GB
Operating System: Android 13
Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
Battery Size: 4200mAh non-removable
Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display
External display: 1.5" OLED display
Operating System: Android 13
Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
Battery Size: 3800mAh non-removable
Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display
External display: 3.6" pOLED display
Motorola Razr 40: 64MP primary camera, 32MP selfie camera and 13 MP ultra-wide/macro lens
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 12MP main sensor, 32MP selfie camera
13MP ultrawide/macro lens
Face unlock and side fingerprint reader are additional security features of these Motorola smartphones.
Motorola Razr 40:
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Rs 89,999
The pre-booking for the phones has started for Rs 999 and the sale will begin on July 14 at 12 PM on Amazon and Motorola website.