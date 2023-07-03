Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra And Razr 40 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, And More

All you need to know about Motorola's latest foldable smartphones in India.

Updated On 05:37 PM IST, 03 Jul 2023

Motorola Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Launched

Motorola launched the new Moto Razr 40 series in India on July 3. The series includes - Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Colours

Motorola Razr 40 is available in Summer Lilac, Sage Green, and Vanilla Cream colours. Razr 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.

Motorola Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Storage

Motorola Razr 40: 8GB RAM + 256 GB

Motorola Razr Ultra: 8GB RAM + 256 GB

Motorola Razr 40 Specifications

  • Operating System: Android 13

  • Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

  • Battery Size: 4200mAh non-removable

  • Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display
    External display: 1.5" OLED display

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

  • Operating System: Android 13

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

  • Battery Size: 3800mAh non-removable

  • Main display: 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display
    External display: 3.6" pOLED display

Motorola Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Camera

  • Motorola Razr 40: 64MP primary camera, 32MP selfie camera and 13 MP ultra-wide/macro lens

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 12MP main sensor, 32MP selfie camera
    13MP ultrawide/macro lens

Motorola Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Security Features 

Face unlock and side fingerprint reader are additional security features of these Motorola smartphones.

Motorola Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Price

  • Motorola Razr 40:

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Rs 89,999

The pre-booking for the phones has started for Rs 999 and the sale will begin on July 14 at 12 PM on Amazon and Motorola website.

More Stories

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 3

7 Web Series And Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In July 2023

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 3
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe