Motorola Edge 40 Neo Unveiled; Check Features, Specs And Sale Date

The phone will be sold through Motorola India's official website, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country.

Updated On 05:59 PM IST, 14 Sep 2023

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launch Date

Motorola's latest smartphone will be launched on September 21. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola's official website and at leading retail stores.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Colour Options

Caneel Bay, Beauty Black and Soothing Sea will be the three colour options.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Key Specs And Features

  • The phone will be powered by world's first MediaTek 7030 chipset

  • Display: 6.55-inch FullHD+ 10-bit pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate

  • Internal storage options: 128GB / 256GB built-in

  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB

  • Battery: 5000mAh with 68W charging

  • 50MP primary camera, 32MP front camera

  • The Moto Edge 40 Neo will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

  • Operating System: Android 13

