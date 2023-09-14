Motorola Edge 40 Neo Unveiled; Check Features, Specs And Sale Date

The phone will be sold through Motorola India's official website, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country.
Motorola's latest smartphone will be launched on September 21. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola's official website and at leading retail stores.
Caneel Bay, Beauty Black and Soothing Sea will be the three colour options.
The phone will be powered by world's first MediaTek 7030 chipset
Display: 6.55-inch FullHD+ 10-bit pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate
Internal storage options: 128GB / 256GB built-in
RAM: 8GB / 12GB
Battery: 5000mAh with 68W charging
50MP primary camera, 32MP front camera
The Moto Edge 40 Neo will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
Operating System: Android 13