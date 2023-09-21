Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched In India: Check Price, Sale Date, Specs And More

Here's all you need to know about Motorola's latest 5G smartphone in India.

Updated On 12:52 PM IST, 21 Sep 2023

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Price And Variants

  • Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

  • Rs 22,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant

According to the company, this is the 'Festive Special Price'

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Key Specs And Features

  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Dimensity 7030 Processor

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Colour Variants

Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be available in Black Beauty, Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay colour options.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Sale Date

The sale will start on September 28 at 7 PM on flipkart, Motorola's official website and at top retail stores.

