Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched In India: Check Price, Sale Date, Specs And More

Here's all you need to know about Motorola's latest 5G smartphone in India.
Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
Rs 22,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant
According to the company, this is the 'Festive Special Price'
16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Dimensity 7030 Processor
Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be available in Black Beauty, Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay colour options.
The sale will start on September 28 at 7 PM on flipkart, Motorola's official website and at top retail stores.
Image Source: X/@MrPerfectTech