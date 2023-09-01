Moto G84 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Motorola's new budget-friendly 5G smartphone.
Rs 19,999 for the 256GB + 12GB RAM variant.
16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery, 33W Charger
Snapdragon 695 Processor
Security: On-screen fingerprint reader
OS Upgrade + Security Patches: OS to Android 14 + 3 years of Security Updates
The smartphone is available in Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta colour options.
Motorola is selling the smartphone through its official website, Flipkart and leading retail stores. The sale will start on September 8.