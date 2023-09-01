Moto G84 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Motorola's new budget-friendly 5G smartphone.

Updated On 12:47 PM IST, 01 Sep 2023

Moto G84 5G: Price And Variants

Rs 19,999 for the 256GB + 12GB RAM variant.

Moto G84 5G: Specs And Features

  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery, 33W Charger

  • Snapdragon 695 Processor

  • Security: On-screen fingerprint reader

  • OS Upgrade + Security Patches: OS to Android 14 + 3 years of Security Updates

Moto G84 5G: Colour Options

The smartphone is available in Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta colour options.

Moto G84 5G: Availability

Motorola is selling the smartphone through its official website, Flipkart and leading retail stores. The sale will start on September 8.

