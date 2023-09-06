Moto G54 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Motorola's latest 5G smartphone in India.

Updated On 12:34 PM IST, 06 Sep 2023

MOTOROLA g54 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 15,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

  • Rs 18,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant

MOTOROLA g54 5G: Key Features And Specs

  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera

  • 6000 mAh Battery

  • Dimensity 7020 Processor

  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

  • Operating System: Android 13

  • OS Upgrade + Security Patches: OS to Android 14. 3 years of Security Updates

MOTOROLA g54 5G: Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Midnight Blue, Mint Green and Pearl Blue colour variants.

MOTOROLA g54 5G: Availability

The Moto g54 5G will be sold on Flipkart, Motorola.In and at leading retail stores. The sale starts on September 13.

