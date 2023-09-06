Moto G54 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Motorola's latest 5G smartphone in India.
Rs 15,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
Rs 18,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant
16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera
6000 mAh Battery
Dimensity 7020 Processor
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
Operating System: Android 13
OS Upgrade + Security Patches: OS to Android 14. 3 years of Security Updates
This smartphone is available in Midnight Blue, Mint Green and Pearl Blue colour variants.
The Moto g54 5G will be sold on Flipkart, Motorola.In and at leading retail stores. The sale starts on September 13.