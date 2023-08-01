Moto G14 Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications

Here's all you need to know about this new budget-friendly phone from Motorola.
The all new Moto G14 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 8 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retails stores.
Moto g14 will be available in two colour options: Sky Blue and Steel Gray
4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery with 20 W TurboPower Charging
T616 Processor
Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos with Moto Spatial Sound
Android 13
Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹750 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. As part of the pre-order offer, there is free screen damage protection worth Rs 3200 as well. Visit Flipkart's website for more details.