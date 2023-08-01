Moto G14 Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications

Here's all you need to know about this new budget-friendly phone from Motorola.

Updated On 02:05 PM IST, 01 Aug 2023

Moto G14: Price And Availability

The all new Moto G14 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 8 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retails stores.

Moto G14: Colour Options

Moto g14 will be available in two colour options: Sky Blue and Steel Gray

Moto G14: Key Specs And Features

  • 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery with 20 W TurboPower Charging

  • T616 Processor

  • Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos with Moto Spatial Sound

  • Android 13

Moto G14: Offers

Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹750 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. As part of the pre-order offer, there is free screen damage protection worth Rs 3200 as well. Visit Flipkart's website for more details.

