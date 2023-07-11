Mind-Blowing AI Images Of Harry Potter Characters As Sabyasachi Models Are Viral!

The fusion of intricate Indian clothing with beloved wizarding world icons has left the internet in awe.

Updated On 03:32 PM IST, 11 Jul 2023

A post shared on Instagram by digital artist Manoj Omre has gone viral on social media which reimagined Harry Potter characters as Sabyasachi models. The fusion of intricate Indian clothing with beloved wizarding world icons has left the internet in awe.

Harry Potter In A Sabyasachi Dress

Daniel Radcliffe's iconic character, Harry Potter, received a stunning AI makeover, captivating the audience alongside AI-generated models on the runway.

Hermione

Hermione, played by Emma Watson looks stunning as a Sabyasachi Model.

Professor Severus Snape

Alan Rickman's iconic character dons a Fashionable Sabyasachi Dress.

Sabyasachi's Hagrid

The Gatekeeper Reimagined. Robbie Coltrane's beloved character dons a printed brown long gown, accessorized with a basket and a flowing coat in this AI image transformation.

Professor Minerva McGonagall

Professor McGonagall, bedecked in a green saree, reigns with elegance.

Sirius Black

Reimagined as a Sabyasachi model, Gary Oldman's Sirius Black dons a black coat adorned with elegant grey embroidery.

Voldemort

See the Dark Lord donning a stylish green kurta and robe, accentuated by a gold necklace in this AI reimagining.

Ginny Weasley

Ginny Weasley stuns in a golden and brown designer saree, adorned with exquisite golden and pearly jewelry.

Professor Albus Dumbledore

The AI-generated image of Albus Dumbledore departs from his traditional black-robed magician appearance and emanates a regal aura while dressed in a stunning grey-coloured ensemble which resembles Sabyasachi's designs 

Dobby

Dobby, a significant protagonist in the Harry Potter series, can be seen in a brown embroidered coat in this AI image.

According to NDTV, Omre, whose Instagram handle is @manojomre created the characters with the help of Mid Journey, an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11

REVEALED: 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Here Are 6 Facts You Need To Know
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe