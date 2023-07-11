Mind-Blowing AI Images Of Harry Potter Characters As Sabyasachi Models Are Viral!

The fusion of intricate Indian clothing with beloved wizarding world icons has left the internet in awe.
Daniel Radcliffe's iconic character, Harry Potter, received a stunning AI makeover, captivating the audience alongside AI-generated models on the runway.
Hermione, played by Emma Watson looks stunning as a Sabyasachi Model.
Alan Rickman's iconic character dons a Fashionable Sabyasachi Dress.
The Gatekeeper Reimagined. Robbie Coltrane's beloved character dons a printed brown long gown, accessorized with a basket and a flowing coat in this AI image transformation.
Professor McGonagall, bedecked in a green saree, reigns with elegance.
Reimagined as a Sabyasachi model, Gary Oldman's Sirius Black dons a black coat adorned with elegant grey embroidery.
See the Dark Lord donning a stylish green kurta and robe, accentuated by a gold necklace in this AI reimagining.
Ginny Weasley stuns in a golden and brown designer saree, adorned with exquisite golden and pearly jewelry.
The AI-generated image of Albus Dumbledore departs from his traditional black-robed magician appearance and emanates a regal aura while dressed in a stunning grey-coloured ensemble which resembles Sabyasachi's designs
Dobby, a significant protagonist in the Harry Potter series, can be seen in a brown embroidered coat in this AI image.
According to NDTV, Omre, whose Instagram handle is @manojomre created the characters with the help of Mid Journey, an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions.