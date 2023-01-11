Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX

Maruti Suzuki unveils the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the 2023 Auto Expo as a part of its plan towards electric mobility in India.

Updated On 11 Jan 2023

What Is Maruti Suzuki eVX

The mid-size electric SUV is designed and developed by the automaker's parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Features Of Maruti Suzuki eVX

The SUV will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 550 km of driving range.

eVX- Maruti Suzuki's First EV In India

The country's largest automaker, known for small hatchbacks, has stayed away from electric vehicles, despite rivals planning multiple launches in the coming years.

When's The Launch

The company is expected to launch its first EV in 2025. It's a part of its mission of sustainability in India and around the world.

