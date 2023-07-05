Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Most Expensive Car Invicto In India

Invicto has been launched in three variants - Zeta+ (7 seater), Zeta+ (8 seater) and Aplha+ (7 seater).

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched the Invicto MPV in the country starting at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price And Variants

Invicto has been launched in three variants and the prices of these variants are:

  • Zeta+ (7 seater) - Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Zeta+ (8 seater) - Rs 24.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Aplha+ (7 seater) - Rs 28.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Colour Options

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be available in four colours - Nexa Blue, Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver and Mystic White.

The Invicto comes powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid technology and delivers a mileage of 23.24 km per litre. It comes with a seating configuration of seven and eight seats.

Invicto comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, and six airbags, among other features. The car will be sold through Nexa premium retail network.

