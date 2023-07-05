Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Most Expensive Car Invicto In India

Invicto has been launched in three variants - Zeta+ (7 seater), Zeta+ (8 seater) and Aplha+ (7 seater).
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched the Invicto MPV in the country starting at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Invicto has been launched in three variants and the prices of these variants are:
Zeta+ (7 seater) - Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
Zeta+ (8 seater) - Rs 24.84 lakh (ex-showroom)
Aplha+ (7 seater) - Rs 28.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be available in four colours - Nexa Blue, Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver and Mystic White.
The Invicto comes powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid technology and delivers a mileage of 23.24 km per litre. It comes with a seating configuration of seven and eight seats.
Invicto comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, and six airbags, among other features. The car will be sold through Nexa premium retail network.
Read the article to know about the specifications, features and other details of Maruti Suzuki's new flagship model.