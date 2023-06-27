Malaria Returns To U.S. For First Time In 20 Years: Know More About The Disease

The state of Florida has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert, Reuters reported.

Updated On 01:51 PM IST, 27 Jun 2023

U.S Reports Locally Acquired Malaria Cases

Reuters reported on Monday that five cases of malaria have been confirmed in Florida and Texas. This is the first time the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease has been locally acquired in the U.S. in 20 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What Is Malaria?

According to the World Health Organization, Malaria is a life-threatening disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries. It is preventable and curable. The infection is caused by a parasite and does not spread from person to person.

How Is Malaria Caused?

According to WHO, Malaria mostly spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Blood transfusion and contaminated needles may also transmit malaria.

Symptoms Of Malaria

  • The most common early symptoms of malaria are fever, headache and chills.

  • Some types of malaria can cause severe illness and death. Infants, children under 5 years, pregnant women, travellers and people with HIV or AIDS are at higher risk, WHO says.

Severe Malaria Symptoms

  • Extreme tiredness and fatigue 

  • Impaired consciousness

  • Multiple convulsions

  • Difficulty breathing

  • Dark or bloody urine

  • Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin) 

  • Abnormal bleeding.

How To Prevent Malaria?

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and by taking medicines. Lower the risk of getting malaria by avoiding mosquito bites:  

  • Use mosquito nets when sleeping in places where malaria is present

  • Use mosquito repellents (containing DEET, IR3535 or Icaridin) after dusk

  • Use coils and vaporizers.

  • Wear protective clothing.

  • Use window screens.

