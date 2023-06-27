Malaria Returns To U.S. For First Time In 20 Years: Know More About The Disease

The state of Florida has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert, Reuters reported.
Reuters reported on Monday that five cases of malaria have been confirmed in Florida and Texas. This is the first time the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease has been locally acquired in the U.S. in 20 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the World Health Organization, Malaria is a life-threatening disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries. It is preventable and curable. The infection is caused by a parasite and does not spread from person to person.
According to WHO, Malaria mostly spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Blood transfusion and contaminated needles may also transmit malaria.
The most common early symptoms of malaria are fever, headache and chills.
Some types of malaria can cause severe illness and death. Infants, children under 5 years, pregnant women, travellers and people with HIV or AIDS are at higher risk, WHO says.
Extreme tiredness and fatigue
Impaired consciousness
Multiple convulsions
Difficulty breathing
Dark or bloody urine
Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin)
Abnormal bleeding.
Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and by taking medicines. Lower the risk of getting malaria by avoiding mosquito bites:
Use mosquito nets when sleeping in places where malaria is present
Use mosquito repellents (containing DEET, IR3535 or Icaridin) after dusk
Use coils and vaporizers.
Wear protective clothing.
Use window screens.