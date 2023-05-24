LSG vs MI: 6 Players Who Can Decide The Result Of IPL 2023 Eliminator

The winner of the Eliminator will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
Lucknow Super Giants will face the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST. The winner of the Eliminator will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.
The Mumbai Indians batter has scored 511 in 14 matches and is a strong pillar for the team's middle order. He is Mumbai's top run scorer this season and will be crucial against LSG's spinners in the middle overs.
Quinton de Kock found his place in LSG's team in the latter half of the tournament and has scored 143 runs in 4 matches. The pitch in Chennai will likely assist the spinners making it difficult for batters. So, de Kock will hope to give a solid start to LSG in the powerplay.
The leg-spinner has taken 20 wickets in 14 games this season. His 4 overs will be crucial against Lucknow's strong batting unit.
Ravi Bishnoi has been impressive in the tournament this season and has picked up 16 wickets. In the league match against MI, Bishnoi took 2 wickets in 4 overs and gave away 26 runs.
The MI skipper has found his form lately and he will look to carry it in the Eliminator against LSG on Wednesday.
The LSG skipper will look to lead his team with both bat and ball on a slow track in Chennai. Krunal Pandya will likely bowl in the powerplay and try to contain the MI openers.