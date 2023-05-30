List Of Youngest Players To Win IPL Trophy

Two CSK players entered into the IPL record books after becoming the IPL 2023 Champions.
Chennai Super Kings won their 5th IPL trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller in the IPL 2023 Finals
At the age of 19 years and 178 days, Jaddu became the youngest player to lift the IPL trophy in the inaugural season when he was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad which won the trophy in 2008.
At the age of 19 years and 281 days, the leg spinner became the 2nd youngest player to lift the IPL trophy when he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad which won the trophy in 2019.
At the age of 20 years and 161 days, the young Sri-Lankan sensation became the 3rd youngest player to lift the IPL trophy when CSK conquered GT in recently concluded IPL 2023 finals.
At the age of 20 years and 201 days, the young lad from Maharashtra became the 4th youngest player to lift the IPL trophy when CSK conquered GT in recently concluded IPL 2023 finals.
At the age of 20 years and 266 days, popularly know as the FIZZ became the 5th youngest player to lift the IPL trophy when he was part of the SRH squad which won the IPL trophy in 2016.
At the age of 20 years and 298 days, the Mumbai opening bastman became the 6th youngest player to lift the IPL trophy when he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad which won the trophy in 2019.