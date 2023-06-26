List Of International Awards Received By PM Modi

In 9 years of his tenure, 13 international awards have been conferred upon the prime minister.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on June 25 conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest state honour, the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, in Cairo. This is the 13th international award received by PM Modi since 2014.
In May 2023, Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG) conferred PM Narendra Modi with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). This is the highest civilian award of PNG and recipients of the award are titled "Chief".
In May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji by its premier Sitiveni Rabuka in recognition of his global leadership, in a rare honour for a non-Fijian.
PM Narendra Modi was presented with the Ebakl Award by the President of Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr in May 2023.
Bhutan conferred its highest civilian award the “Order of the Druk Gyalpo", also known as “Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo", on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2021.
During his visit to the United States in 2020, PM Modi received the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the U.S., for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.
In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the key Gulf nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his two-day state visit to the country in 2019.
In the same year, Russia awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of the Russian Federation. PM Modi was awarded the order for "exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between" Russia and India.
In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the "Order of Zayed", the UAE's highest civilian award, for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.
In 2018, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the ‘Grand Collar of the State of Palestine’, the highest Palestinian honour for foreign dignitaries, recognising his contributions to promoting relations between India and Palestine.
Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Amir Amanullah Khan Award, Afghanistan’s highest civilian honour in 2016. He was bestowed the honour by then Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani after the inauguration of the landmark Afghan-India Friendship Dam in Herat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour- the King Abdulaziz Sash in 2016. The Prime Minister was conferred the prestigious award by King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court