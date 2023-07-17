List Of Countries Where You Can Use UPI

PM Modi recently said that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the European nation.
Launched in 2016, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood.
Earlier this year, Fintech firm PhonePe said its users will be able to pay to international merchant outlets in five countries using UPI. They are - U.A.E, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.
As per a report in The Print, the NPCI on January 10 announced that NRIs with bank accounts in India will be able to use UPI using their local phone numbers from 10 countries — Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the United Kingdom.
India and Singapore have launched cross-border linkage using their respective Fast Payment Systems, viz. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow.
As per a PIB release, BHIM UPI QR has gained acceptance in Singapore, UAE, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.
The Print reports stated that NPCI International Private Limited signed an agreement with Worldline, a global payments provider from France, to adopt UPI payments across European markets. The first target markets for this collaboration are Switzerland and the BENELUX (Belgium- Netherlands-Luxembourg) countries.