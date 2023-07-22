List Of Countries Where Indians Can Travel Visa-Free

Indian citizens can visit 57 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

Updated On 06:33 PM IST, 21 Jul 2023

World’s Passport Power Ranking

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, Japan has been knocked off the top spot for the first time in five years and bumped into 3rd place. India's passport is at the 80th spot in the rankings. Following are the 57 countries that offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to Indian passport holders.

OCEANIA

Cook Islands, Marshall Islands*, Niue, Samoa*, Vanuatu, Fiji, Micronesia, Tuvalu*, Palau Islands*

*visa on arrival

MIDDLE EAST

Iran*, Jordan*, Oman, Qatar

*visa on arrival

CARIBBEAN

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia*

*visa on arrival

ASIA

Bhutan, Cambodia*, Indonesia*, Kazakhstan, Laos*, Macao (SAR China), Maldives*, Myanmar*, Nepal, Sri Lanka*, Thailand*, Timor-Leste*

*visa on arrival

AMERICAS

Bolivia*, El Salvador

*visa on arrival

AFRICA

Burundi*, Cape Verde Islands*, Comoro Islands*, Djibouti*, Gabon*, Guinea-Bissau*, Madagascar*, Mauritania*, Mozambique*, Mauritius, Rwanda*, Senegal, Seychelles*, Sierra Leone*, Somalia*, Tanzania*, Togo*, Tunisia, Zimbabwe*

*visa on arrival

