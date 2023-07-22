List Of Countries Where Indians Can Travel Visa-Free

Indian citizens can visit 57 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.
The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, Japan has been knocked off the top spot for the first time in five years and bumped into 3rd place. India's passport is at the 80th spot in the rankings. Following are the 57 countries that offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to Indian passport holders.
Cook Islands, Marshall Islands*, Niue, Samoa*, Vanuatu, Fiji, Micronesia, Tuvalu*, Palau Islands*
*visa on arrival
Iran*, Jordan*, Oman, Qatar
*visa on arrival
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia*
*visa on arrival
Bhutan, Cambodia*, Indonesia*, Kazakhstan, Laos*, Macao (SAR China), Maldives*, Myanmar*, Nepal, Sri Lanka*, Thailand*, Timor-Leste*
*visa on arrival
Bolivia*, El Salvador
*visa on arrival
Burundi*, Cape Verde Islands*, Comoro Islands*, Djibouti*, Gabon*, Guinea-Bissau*, Madagascar*, Mauritania*, Mozambique*, Mauritius, Rwanda*, Senegal, Seychelles*, Sierra Leone*, Somalia*, Tanzania*, Togo*, Tunisia, Zimbabwe*
*visa on arrival