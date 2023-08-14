List Of All Presidents Of India From 1950 To 2023

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022. Here is the list of all presidents with their tenure.
Term of Office: 26 January, 1950 to 13 May, 1962
Term of Office: 13 May, 1962 to 13 May, 1967
Term of Office: 13 May, 1967 to 03 May 1969
Term of Office: 24 August, 1969 to 24 August, 1974
Term of Office: 24 August, 1974 to 11 February, 1977
Term of Office: 25 July, 1977 to 25 July, 1982
Term of Office: 25 July, 1982 to 25 July, 1987
Term of Office: 25 July, 1987 to 25 July, 1992
Term of Office: 25 July, 1992 to 25 July, 1997
Term of Office: 25 July, 1997 to 25 July, 2002
Term of Office: July 25, 2002 to July 25, 2007
Term of Office: July 25, 2007 to July 25, 2012
Term of Office: July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017
Term of Office: July 25, 2017 to July 25, 2022
Term of Office: 25 July 2022 to Present