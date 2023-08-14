List Of All Presidents Of India From 1950 To 2023

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022. Here is the list of all presidents with their tenure.

1. Dr Rajendra Prasad

Term of Office: 26 January, 1950 to 13 May, 1962

2. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Term of Office: 13 May, 1962 to 13 May, 1967

3. Dr Zakir Husain

Term of Office: 13 May, 1967 to 03 May 1969

4. Varahagiri Venkata Giri

Term of Office: 24 August, 1969 to 24 August, 1974

5. Dr Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

Term of Office: 24 August, 1974 to 11 February, 1977

6. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

Term of Office: 25 July, 1977 to 25 July, 1982

7. Giani Zail Singh

Term of Office: 25 July, 1982 to 25 July, 1987

8. R. Venkataraman

Term of Office: 25 July, 1987 to 25 July, 1992

9. Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma

Term of Office: 25 July, 1992 to 25 July, 1997

10. K. R. Narayanan

Term of Office: 25 July, 1997 to 25 July, 2002

11. Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Term of Office: July 25, 2002 to July 25, 2007

12. Pratibha Devisingh Patil

Term of Office: July 25, 2007 to July 25, 2012

13. Pranab Mukherjee

Term of Office: July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017

14. Ram Nath Kovind

Term of Office: July 25, 2017 to July 25, 2022

15. Droupadi Murmu

Term of Office: 25 July 2022 to Present

