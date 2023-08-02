List Of 9 Exotic Visa-Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders In 2023

Looking to travel abroad but want to avoid the hassles of a visa? Then check out the list below.
Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries without a visa. Explore these exotic 9 visa-free countries for Indian citizens who hold a valid passport.
Also refered to as the 'Jewel of the Caribbean', Barbados is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.
One just needs to get a prior confirmation after which they will receive a visa on arrival in Barbados.
This beautiful carribean island nation with tropical rainforest is where Indian passport holders can stay in Dominica till 90 days without a visa.
Jamaica is the third-largest island country in the Greater Antilles and is also known as 'Land of Springs', Indian passport holders can travel to this exotic destination without a visa.
Also called as the 'The Emerald Isle of the Caribbean', Indian passport holders can visit Montserrat, a famous overseas territory in the UK known for its volcanic landscapes, without a visa.
The beautiful self-governing territory of New Zealand in the pacific ocean is known for their beautiful beaches, warm weather, and their hospitality and friendly culture. No visa is required for this destination for a stay of up to 30 days.
Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean which is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. Indian passport holders are not required to apply for a visa, if they are visiting Mauritius for leisure purpose, for a period not exceeding 60 days.
Macau is an autonomous region on the south coast of China. Its giant casinos and malls on the Cotai Strip, which joins the islands of Taipa and Coloane, have earned it the nickname, "Las Vegas of Asia. Indians travelling to Macau for a span of less than 30 days do not require a visa to enter the country.
Haiti is another Caribbean country where Indian passport holders can travel without visa. It is also known as the 'Pearl of the Antilles'.
Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island Caribbean nation near Venezuela is known for its white sand beaches, water sports, expansive golf courses. A visa is not required for this destination for a stay of up to 90 days.