List of 44 Stations In Maharashtra Part Of The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

PM Modi has said that these 44 stations in Maharashtra will be developed at the cost of Rs 1,500 crores.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations across the country. The 'Amrit Bharat Stations' will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores.
Kolhapur SCSMT, Latur, Parel, Kanjur Marg, Vikhroli, Hingoli Deccan, Chanda Fort, Chandrapur, Wadsa, Gondia, Sewagram
Osmanabad, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Parbhani Jn, Shegaon, Jalna, Manmad Jn, Pandharpur, Solapur, Aurangabad, Washim
Akurdi, Daund, Talegaon, Hinganghat, Gangakher, Purna Jn, Parli Vaijnath, Malkapur, Balharshah, Chalisgaon, Badnera
Partur, Godhani, Katol, Narkher Jn, Kinwat, Mudkhed Jn, Nagarsol, Selu, Kurduwadi Jn, Pulgaon Jn, Dhamangaon
Modern facilities like free WiFi, divyangjan-friendly amenities, and better parking area.
Multi-storey station building, roof plaza, escalators, and enhanced passenger amenities.