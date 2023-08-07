List of 44 Stations In Maharashtra Part Of The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

PM Modi has said that these 44 stations in Maharashtra will be developed at the cost of Rs 1,500 crores.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations across the country. The 'Amrit Bharat Stations' will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores.

44 Amrit Bharat Stations: Maharashtra

Kolhapur SCSMT, Latur, Parel, Kanjur Marg, Vikhroli, Hingoli Deccan, Chanda Fort, Chandrapur, Wadsa, Gondia, Sewagram

Osmanabad, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Parbhani Jn, Shegaon, Jalna, Manmad Jn, Pandharpur, Solapur, Aurangabad, Washim

Akurdi, Daund, Talegaon, Hinganghat, Gangakher, Purna Jn, Parli Vaijnath, Malkapur, Balharshah, Chalisgaon, Badnera

Partur, Godhani, Katol, Narkher Jn, Kinwat, Mudkhed Jn, Nagarsol, Selu, Kurduwadi Jn, Pulgaon Jn, Dhamangaon

Redevelopment Of Stations Will Include

Modern facilities like free WiFi, divyangjan-friendly amenities, and better parking area.

Multi-storey station building, roof plaza, escalators, and enhanced passenger amenities.

