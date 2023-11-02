Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 2 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here is all you need to know about Lava's latest budget 5G smartphone.

Updated On 03:28 PM IST, 02 Nov 2023

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Price And Variants

 Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is reportedly priced at Rs 10,999.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Octa-core Processor

  • Android 13 Operating System

  • 16.55cm (6.56") Punch Hole, HD+ IPS Display with 2.5D Curved Screen & 90Hz Refresh Rate

  • 50MP+0.08MP primary camera with LED Flash

  • 8MP front camera with screen flash

  • 5000mAh (Typ) Li-Polymer battery with 18W charger

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Colour Variants

This 5G smartphone is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour options.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Availability

The sale for Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone will start on November 9. The phone will be sold via Lava's and Amazon India.

