Lava Blaze 2 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: Lava
Here is all you need to know about Lava's latest budget 5G smartphone.
Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is reportedly priced at Rs 10,999.
Photo Credit: Lava
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Octa-core Processor
Android 13 Operating System
16.55cm (6.56") Punch Hole, HD+ IPS Display with 2.5D Curved Screen & 90Hz Refresh Rate
Photo Credit: Lava
50MP+0.08MP primary camera with LED Flash
8MP front camera with screen flash
5000mAh (Typ) Li-Polymer battery with 18W charger
Photo Credit: Lava
This 5G smartphone is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour options.
Photo Credit: Lava
The sale for Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone will start on November 9. The phone will be sold via Lava's and Amazon India.
Photo Credit: Lava