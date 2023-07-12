Latest FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of July 2023

Check the latest Fixed Deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

Updated On 08:48 PM IST, 12 Jul 2023

Fixed deposits are a popular investment choice as they offer capital protection along with guaranteed returns. Different banks offer different FD interest rates for their customers. These rates are for FDs less than 2 Cr. and for a tenure starting from 7 days to 10 years.

HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

HDFC Bank revised its FD interest rates on May 29, 2023

  • For general citizens: FD rates range from 3% to 7.25%

  • For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.75%

SBI Latest FD Interest Rates

State Bank Of India revised its FD interest rates on February 15, 2023

  • For general citizens: FD rates range from 3% to 7%

  • For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.5%

ICICI Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

ICICI Bank revised its FD interest rates on February 24, 2023

  • For general citizens: FD rates range from 3% to 7.1%

  • For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.6%

These rates are for FDs less than 5 Cr

Axis Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

Axis Bank revised its FD interest rates on May 18, 2023

  • For general citizens: FD rates range from 3.5% to 7.1%

  • For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.85%

IDFC First Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

IDFC First Bank revised its FD interest rates on July 1, 2023

  • For general citizens: FD rates range from 3.5% to 7.5%

  • For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 4% and 8%

