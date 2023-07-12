Latest FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of July 2023

Check the latest Fixed Deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank.
Fixed deposits are a popular investment choice as they offer capital protection along with guaranteed returns. Different banks offer different FD interest rates for their customers. These rates are for FDs less than 2 Cr. and for a tenure starting from 7 days to 10 years.
HDFC Bank revised its FD interest rates on May 29, 2023
For general citizens: FD rates range from 3% to 7.25%
For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.75%
State Bank Of India revised its FD interest rates on February 15, 2023
For general citizens: FD rates range from 3% to 7%
For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.5%
ICICI Bank revised its FD interest rates on February 24, 2023
For general citizens: FD rates range from 3% to 7.1%
For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.6%
These rates are for FDs less than 5 Cr
Axis Bank revised its FD interest rates on May 18, 2023
For general citizens: FD rates range from 3.5% to 7.1%
For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 3.5% and 7.85%
IDFC First Bank revised its FD interest rates on July 1, 2023
For general citizens: FD rates range from 3.5% to 7.5%
For senior citizens: Fixed Deposit rates range between 4% and 8%