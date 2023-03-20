Key Takeaways From UBS–Credit Suisse Deal

UBS has agreed to take over battered rival Credit Suisse in a 3 billion-franc deal. Here are the key details.
Credit Suisse shareholders will get UBS stock in the deal. About 16 billion francs of Additional Tier 1 notes will be written off to zero. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
The combined firm will have $5 trillion in client assets. UBS is determined to keep Credit Suisse's profitable Swiss unit, but the bank will be shrinking as UBS downsizes the investment banking business.
UBS has hinted at significant job cuts. The UBS chairman said he understands the coming months will be “difficult” for Credit Suisse staff.
The government has assured UBS and Credit Suisse that they'll have unrestricted access to the Swiss National Bank’s liquidity facilities.
Swiss President Alain Berset said the Federal Council is confident UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse is the best solution for restoring confidence in financial markets.
Credit Suisse has been hammered in recent years by a series of blowups, scandals, leadership changes, and legal issues. The latest crisis came in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.