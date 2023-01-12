Key Takeaways From Auto Expo 2023

The Auto Expo has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic

Auto Expo Back After Two-Year Gap

Here are some of the important takeaways from this year's event.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled the concept electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023. In a bid to secure top position in the sports utility vehicle segment, the automaker also unveiled two new products—Jimny and Fronx.

Greaves Cotton's Made In India Product

Greaves Cotton unveiled its new 'Made in India' product offerings across two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including the e2w—Ampere Primus.

Kia India's All-Electric SUV Concept

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 EV

Tata Motors' Line-Up

Kia India unveiled its all-electric SUV concept—the Kia Concept EV9.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Hyundai's electric vehicle IONIQ 5 EV.

Tata Motors unveiled Sierra.EV, an all-wheel drive electric SUV Harrier; AVINYA concept, a pure electric vehicle; and ICE version of the Concept CURVV. The automaker also unveiled the EV concept Avinya.

