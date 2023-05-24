Kerala To Become A Total E-Governed State

It would enable online delivery of a whole range of government services in all domains, according to a government release.
On May 25, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the state as fully ‘e-governed’, where delivery of government services would be digitised, transparent and fast, according to a government release.
It will be a major step in the state's journey towards a knowledge based society and economy, the release said.
It would enable online delivery of a whole range of government services in all domains. Kerala also emerged top in the National e-Service Delivery Assessment conducted by the Government of India.
It will also help bridge the digital divide, by making digital infrastructure affordable to all, which is critical in transforming Kerala into a digital society to achieve sustainable economic growth, the release said.
The total e-governance will also ensure inclusion of all sections of the society, including the less privileged and marginalised.