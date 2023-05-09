Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Here Are The Key Highlights

The state of Karnataka is set to hold Assembly elections on May 10, 2023. Here are the details.

Updated On 4:04 PM IST

Polling Time

People in Karnataka will be able to cast their votes for the assembly polls from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

The Players

The state will witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular). There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly.

Voter Demographic

There are a total of 5,31,33,054 registered voters in Karnataka. It includes 2,67,28,053 males, 2,64,00,074 females, and 4,927 who identify as others.

Polling Stations

There are a total of 58,545 polling stations, of which 996 are sakhi polling booths.

Electronic Voting Machines

There are a total of 75,603 EVMs allocated by the Election Commission for the Karnataka assembly polls.

Security Deployment

1.56 lakh security personnel, including 650 companies of the Paramilitary and Reserved Police have been deployed in the state for the elections.

