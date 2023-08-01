JioBook Laptop Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications

Customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in
Reliance Retail on July 31 unveiled its all new JioBook, a lightweight and pocket-friendly 4G-LTE powered laptop designed to cater to all age groups.
Image source: Representative/Freepik
The JioBook packs a punch with a stylish design featuring a matte finish, and ultra slim built, and is lightweight at 990 grams.
It features 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking, an 11.6-inch (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display, Infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad.
JioBook will be available at Rs 16,499 starting August 5, 2023, and customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.
Jio is offering 100GB cloud storage for a year with Digiboxx, ensuring safe data storage. Also, enjoy one year of Quick Heal Antivirus for a secure online experience. Laptop comes with a standard one-year warranty.
Image Source: Representative/Freepik