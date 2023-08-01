JioBook Laptop Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications

Customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in

Updated On 11:12 AM IST, 01 Aug 2023

Reliance Retail on July 31 unveiled its all new JioBook, a lightweight and pocket-friendly 4G-LTE powered laptop designed to cater to all age groups.

Image source: Representative/Freepik

JioBook 2023: Key Specs And Features

The JioBook packs a punch with a stylish design featuring a matte finish, and ultra slim built, and is lightweight at 990 grams.

It features 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking, an 11.6-inch (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display, Infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad.

JioBook: Price And Availability

JioBook will be available at Rs 16,499 starting August 5, 2023, and customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

Added Benefits

Jio is offering 100GB cloud storage for a year with Digiboxx, ensuring safe data storage. Also, enjoy one year of Quick Heal Antivirus for a secure online experience. Laptop comes with a standard one-year warranty.

Image Source: Representative/Freepik

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31

5 Smartphones Launching In August 2023 In India

7 Web Series And Movies To Watch On Netflix In August 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe