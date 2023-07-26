JioBook (2023) To Launch In India On July 31; Details Here

Here's what we know about Reliance Jio's upcoming device
Reliance Jio is gearing up for the launch of the second generation of JioBook laptop this month. According to the information on Amazon's microsite, the JioBook 2023 will be launched on July 31.
Image source: jiomart.com
As per an NDTV Gadgets 360 report, one of the biggest physical differences between the 2022 and 2023 models of the JioBook 4G laptop will be in weight.
The laptop will come with 4G connectivity and a "strong battery backup". The laptop is confirmed to run on Android. and will feature the company's JioOS interface, Gadgets 360 report said.
According to a 91Mobiles report, the new JioBook is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.