JioBharat Series Launched: Price, Specs, Features And Tariff Plans

All you need to know about Reliance Jio's entry-level phones with internet.
Both JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn are priced at Rs 999.
JioBharat V2 is available in Ash Blue and Solo Black colour options while JioBharat K1 Karbonn has only a single Grey & Red variant.
4G network connection
FM radio
UPI payments through the JioPay app
Access to Jio Cinema app and JioSaavn app
3.5mm headphone jack
A 0.3-megapixel camera on the back
A torchlight
23 language support
Users will get unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data for Rs 123 per month, according to a company statement. The annual plan will cost Rs 1,234 for 168 GB of data (0.5 GB per day)
The beta trial for the first 10 lakh Jio Bharat phones will begin on July 7 and will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.
The launch of the phone will help in "eradicating the digital divide" in the country, Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said.