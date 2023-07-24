ITR Filing FY23: Here Are The Top Five States So Far

Maharashtra recorded the most ITR filings for fiscal 2023.
The number of people who filed tax returns as of FY23 stands at 7.4 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in response to a question posed during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
Number of people who filed ITR rose by 6.18% in FY23 from 6.9 crore in FY22.
Maharashtra had the highest number of people who filed tax returns, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
Out of the 7.4 crore ITR filers, 5.2 crore people incurred zero liability, indicating that the taxpayer is below taxable income.
In FY23, approximately 2.2 crore people contributed to the tax revenue in comparison with 1.9 crore people in FY22.
As many as 1.1 lakh people filed the ITR from outside India, out of which 46,026 were taxpayers.