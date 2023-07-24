ITR Filing FY23: Here Are The Top Five States So Far

Maharashtra recorded the most ITR filings for fiscal 2023.

Updated On 08:34 PM IST, 24 Jul 2023

ITR FY23

The number of people who filed tax returns as of FY23 stands at 7.4 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in response to a question posed during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Rise In Tax Filers

Number of people who filed ITR rose by 6.18% in FY23 from 6.9 crore in FY22.

Top 5 States

Maharashtra had the highest number of people who filed tax returns, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Zero Liability

Out of the 7.4 crore ITR filers, 5.2 crore people incurred zero liability, indicating that the taxpayer is below taxable income.

Tax Payers

In FY23, approximately 2.2 crore people contributed to the tax revenue in comparison with 1.9 crore people in FY22.

Outside India

As many as 1.1 lakh people filed the ITR from outside India, out of which 46,026 were taxpayers.

