iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Here's all you need to know about the brand-new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G.

Updated On 05:45 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G: Price And Variant

  • 8GB + 128GB - Rs 23,999

  • 8GB + 256GB - Rs 24,999

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform

  • Battery: 4600mAh Typ

  • Fast Charging: 66W (11V/6A)

  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

  • Camera: Rear: 64 MP (main) + 2 MP (Bokeh) | Front: 16MP

  • 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

  • In-display fingerprint sensor

  • Weight: 175 grams

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G: Colour Options

The smartphone will be available in Graphite Matte and Blue Lagoon colour options.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G: Availability

The smartphone can be purchased via official iQoo website and Amazon from 12 PM IST on September 5.

