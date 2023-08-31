iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Here's all you need to know about the brand-new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G.
8GB + 128GB - Rs 23,999
8GB + 256GB - Rs 24,999
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform
Battery: 4600mAh Typ
Fast Charging: 66W (11V/6A)
Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
Camera: Rear: 64 MP (main) + 2 MP (Bokeh) | Front: 16MP
6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display
In-display fingerprint sensor
Weight: 175 grams
The smartphone will be available in Graphite Matte and Blue Lagoon colour options.
The smartphone can be purchased via official iQoo website and Amazon from 12 PM IST on September 5.