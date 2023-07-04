iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Features And More

The pre-booking for the 5G smartphone has started. Here is all you need to know.

Updated On 02:14 PM IST, 04 Jul 2023

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Price

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Specs And Features

  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform

  • Smart 3D Cooling System

  • 5000 mAh Equivalent Battery

  • Independent Gaming Chip

  • Extended RAM 3.0

  • 16MP Front Camera

  • 120W FlashCharge

  • 120Hz 10 bit AMOLED Display

  • Motion Control

  • 50MP GN5 OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Colour Options

The 5G smartphone has been launched in Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colour variants.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Sale Date And Offers

The smartphone will go on sale via the iQoo's offical website, Amazon India, and retail stores starting on July 15. The company is giving one year extended warranty to customers who pre-book the device. There is also an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards

