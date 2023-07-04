iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Features And More

The pre-booking for the 5G smartphone has started. Here is all you need to know.
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform
Smart 3D Cooling System
5000 mAh Equivalent Battery
Independent Gaming Chip
Extended RAM 3.0
16MP Front Camera
120W FlashCharge
120Hz 10 bit AMOLED Display
Motion Control
50MP GN5 OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera
The 5G smartphone has been launched in Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colour variants.
The smartphone will go on sale via the iQoo's offical website, Amazon India, and retail stores starting on July 15. The company is giving one year extended warranty to customers who pre-book the device. There is also an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards