IPL 2023 Final: What's The DLS Method?

Here is all you need to know about the DLS method.
The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method came into play after rains played spoil-sport during the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
After Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 214 runs in 20 overs, the match got reduced to 15 overs, due to rain and the target got revised to 171 by using the DLS method.
The yellow army chased down the target, as Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs in the final two balls off GT’s Mohit Sharma.
The method was devised by statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis.
The DLS method was first used in cricket during a match between Zimbabwe and England in 1996-97 and was approved by the ICC in 1999.
The two resources that are used in this method are remaining number of overs and remaining wickets.