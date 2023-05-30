IPL 2023 Final: What's The DLS Method?

Here is all you need to know about the DLS method.

DLS Method Comes Into Play

The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method came into play after rains played spoil-sport during the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Overs Reduced Due To Rain

After Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 214 runs in 20 overs, the match got reduced to 15 overs, due to rain and the target got revised to 171 by using the DLS method.

Jadeja Wins It For CSK

The yellow army chased down the target, as Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs in the final two balls off GT’s Mohit Sharma.

Who Devised DLS Method?

The method was devised by statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis.

First Use Of DLS In Cricket

The DLS method was first used in cricket during a match between Zimbabwe and England in 1996-97 and was approved by the ICC in 1999.

Resources Used In DLS

The two resources that are used in this method are remaining number of overs and remaining wickets.

