IPL 2023: 5 Longest Sixes In The Tournament So Far

RCB Captain Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of IPL 2023 so far.
This season of IPL 2023 has already seen some big sixes with batters easily clearing the fence. So far, 415 sixes have been hit in the tournament with Faf du Plessis topping the chart. Take a look at some of the longest sixes of IPL 2023.
Shivam Dube has hit the fifth biggest six of IPL 2023 so far. He hit a 102-metre six against the LSG in Chennai.
LSG Captain KL Rahul hit a 103-metre six against the Rajasthan Royals on April 19.
CSK's Shivam Dubey smashed a 111 metre six against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The left-hander has been hitting the ball very well this season.
In match no. 26, RR's Jos Buttler smashed the second-longest six of IPL 2023. He hit a 112-metre six on the bowling of Lucknow pacer Yudhvir Singh.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis hit a 115-metre-long six against the Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. He is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament.