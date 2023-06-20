International Day of Yoga 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming World Yoga Day 2023.
International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.
The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
After India's constant push, the United Nations, on 11 December 2014, proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.
The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.