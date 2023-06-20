International Day of Yoga 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming World Yoga Day 2023.

Updated On 3:09 PM IST

International Yoga Day 2023: Date

International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.

International Yoga Day 2023: Theme

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

International Yoga Day 2023: History

After India's constant push, the United Nations, on 11 December 2014, proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

International Yoga Day 2023: Significance

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

More Stories

Yoga Day 2023: 7 Yoga Asanas For Beginners

Elon Musk To Neil deGrasse Tyson, 'Thought Leaders' PM Modi Will Meet In U.S.

Top 9 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 19
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe