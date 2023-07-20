International Chess Day 2023: Here Are 5 Interesting Facts About The Game

On 12 December 2019, the UNGA proclaimed 20 July as World Chess Day to mark the date of the establishment of FIDE in Paris in 1924
United Nations website says "Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking and elements of art." Here are a few interesting facts about the global game:
1. About 70% of the adult population (US, UK, Germany, Russia, India) has played chess at some point in their lives, 605 million adults play chess regularly.
2. Mathematically there are more possible games of chess than there are atoms in the Observable Universe.
3. It is possible to checkmate an opponent in chess in two moves.
4. According to popular belief, the word “Checkmate” in Chess comes from the Persian phrase “Shah Mat,” which means “the King is dead.”
5. According to chessjournal.com, the longest chess game ever played was I. Nikolic vs. Arsovic, Belgrade 1989, which lasted 269 moves and ended in a draw. The game lasted for 20 hours and 15 minutes