Instagram Introduces Threads Dictionary To Help Users Know The New App

Fifty million users have signed up for Meta's newly launched Threads app on its first day, according to Mark Zuckerberg.
Mark Zuckerberg recently launched the initial version of Threads, an app built by the Instagram team for sharing with text. Instagram has released a Threads Dictionary to help new users understand the jargons on the app.
Our new app
"Threads is hot."
Just another word for a discussion!
"@BQPrime started a great thread"
An individual piece of text or media.
"Did you see their latest post?"
To publish.
"He just posted a thread."
Responding to someone else's post or thread.
"Did you reply to me?"
Sharing someone else's post to your profile.
"I reposed @BQPrime's photo."
Sharing someone else's post + your own thoughts.
"I quoted @BQPrime."