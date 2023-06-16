Infinix Note 30 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications & More

The sale of Infinix's new 5G smartphone will begin on June 22 at 12 pm on Flipkart.
Smartphone maker Infinix has launched the Note 30 5G smartphone in India. Here is all you need to know
8GB + 256 GB – Rs 15,999
4GB + 128 GB- Rs 14,999
Camera: 108 MP + 2 MP+ AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer
Display: 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) Full HD
Dimensity 6080 Processor
Operating System: Android 13
4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB
8GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB
Colours: Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, Sunset Gold
The 5G smartphone will be available on Flipkart along with its website on June 22 from Noon onwards.