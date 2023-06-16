Infinix Note 30 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications & More

The sale of Infinix's new 5G smartphone will begin on June 22 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Updated On 10:22 AM IST

Smartphone maker Infinix has launched the Note 30 5G smartphone in India. Here is all you need to know

Infinix Note 30 5G Price  

  • 8GB + 256 GB – Rs 15,999  

  • 4GB + 128 GB- Rs 14,999

Inifinix Note 30 5G Specifications  

  • Camera: 108 MP + 2 MP+ AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera

  • Battery: 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer  

  • Display: 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) Full HD 

  • Dimensity 6080 Processor

  • Operating System: Android 13

Inifinix Note 30 5G Storage And Colors  

  • 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB  

  • 8GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB  

  • Colours: Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, Sunset Gold  

Infinix Note 30 5G Sale And Availability  

The 5G smartphone will be available on Flipkart along with its website on June 22 from Noon onwards.   

