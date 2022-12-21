IndiGo vs Vistara vs Air India vs Go First Market Share in November 2022

IndiGo recorded 55.7% share of the domestic aviation sector during November while Vistara secured the second slot with 9.3%.
In November 2022, IndiGo flew ahead of other airlines with 55.7% share. Indigo carried 65.01 lakh air passengers
Vistara secured the second slot with market share of 9.3 per cent. Vistara carried 10.87 lakh passengers.
Air India secured the third position with 10.63 lakh passengers and 9.1% share.
Go Air, with 8.70 lakh passengers, had a market share of 7.5% during November.