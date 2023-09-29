Photo Credit: Instagram/@tcsglobal

India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in 2023

From TCS to Kotak Mahindra Bank, check the names of the top brands.

Updated On 11:26 AM IST, 29 Sep 2023

Researcher Kantar has released the Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands Report for the year 2023. India’s Top 75 brands have a combined brand value of $379 billion, a decline of 4% from 2022 – a modest decrease given the ongoing economic volatility across most of the world, the report said.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Tata Consultancy Services

Category: Business Technology & Services Platforms 

Brand Value: $42.96 billion

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tcsglobal

2. HDFC Bank

Category: Financial Services 

Brand Value: $33.61 billion

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

3. Infosys

Cateogory: Business Technology & Services Platforms

Brand Value: $24.17 billion

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

4. Bharti Airtel

Category: Telecom Providers 

Brand Value: $22.51 billion

Photo Credit: Snehal Galbaw/ BQPrime

5. State Bank of India

Category: Financial Services 

Brand Value: $14.48 billion

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime

6. ICICI Bank

Category: Financial Services 

Brand Value: $12.97 billion

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime

7. Asian Paints

Category: Paints

Brand Value: $12.83 billion

Photo Credit: X/@asianpaints

8. Jio

Category: Telecom Providers

Brand Value: $11.77 billion

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime

9. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Category: Financial Services

Brand Value: $10.33 billion

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime

10. HCL Tech

Category: Business Technology and Services Platforms

Brand Value: $9.36 billion

Photo Credit: X/@hcltech

