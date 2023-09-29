India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in 2023

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tcsglobal
From TCS to Kotak Mahindra Bank, check the names of the top brands.
Researcher Kantar has released the Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands Report for the year 2023. India’s Top 75 brands have a combined brand value of $379 billion, a decline of 4% from 2022 – a modest decrease given the ongoing economic volatility across most of the world, the report said.
Category: Business Technology & Services Platforms
Brand Value: $42.96 billion
Photo Credit: Instagram/@tcsglobal
Category: Financial Services
Brand Value: $33.61 billion
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Cateogory: Business Technology & Services Platforms
Brand Value: $24.17 billion
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Category: Telecom Providers
Brand Value: $22.51 billion
Photo Credit: Snehal Galbaw/ BQPrime
Category: Financial Services
Brand Value: $14.48 billion
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime
Category: Financial Services
Brand Value: $12.97 billion
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime
Category: Paints
Brand Value: $12.83 billion
Photo Credit: X/@asianpaints
Category: Telecom Providers
Brand Value: $11.77 billion
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime
Category: Financial Services
Brand Value: $10.33 billion
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime
Category: Business Technology and Services Platforms
Brand Value: $9.36 billion
Photo Credit: X/@hcltech