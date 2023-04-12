India’s Oldest Billionaire Keshub Mahindra Dies At 99

Keshub Mahindra, dubbed India’s oldest billionaire by Forbes, passes away.

Legacy

Keshub Mahindra joined the Mahindra Group in 1947, became the chairman in 1963 and retired in 2012.

Roots

He was the son of JC Mahindra, co-founder of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group.

Education

Keshub Mahindra was born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla and completed his graduation from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania, U.S.

Recognition

In 1987, he was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French government.

Influence

Mahindra also served on several boards and councils, in both the private and public domain, including Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., International Finance Corporation and ICICI Ltd.

