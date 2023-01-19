India's Military Is Fourth Most Powerful: Global Firepower Index

The Global Firepower ranking is based on each nation's potential defence capability across land, sea and air.

Updated On 19 Jan 2023

Powerhouse India

India's military had a Power Index score of 0.1025 in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking done by Global Firepower. A country with a lower score is considered to be more powerful.

What's GFP Ranking?

The Global Firepower ranking is based on each nation's potential defence capability across land, sea and air by conventional means. The study considered 145 world powers.

Top Gun

The U.S. is the top military power in the world with a Power Index score of 0.0712, according to the GFP.

Russia At Second Spot

Russia closely follows the U.S. as the second-most powerful nation with a score of 0.0714, despite the war with Ukraine showcasing key limitations in its military capabilities, according to the index.

Roaring Red Dragon

China comes third among the top militaries in the world. It is closing in on Russia's second spot with a score of 0.0722.

Across The Border

Neighbouring Pakistan climbed two places this year to reach the seventh spot with a score of 0.1694.

