India's Maiden Sovereign Green Bond: Here's All You Need To Know

The RBI is conducting auctions for the country's first green bonds. Here's all you need to know.

Updated On 25 Jan 2023

What Are Green Bonds?

Green bonds are a fixed-income instrument designed to support specific climate-related or environmental projects. Such funds attract ESG-inclined investors.

Can You Invest?

The issue will be open to retail investors under RBI's Retail Direct facility. The minimum bid size is Rs 10,000 and multiples.

Are There Tax Benefits?

There are no tax benefits in buying these bonds.

What Will Be the Yield?

Yields on the green bonds are expected to be slightly lower than that of government securities. Experts expect it to be 5-10 basis points lower.

Maturity

The RBI is issuing two bonds with tenures of 5 and 10 years.

