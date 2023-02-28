India's Demand For Green Jobs Surged 81% In January

India's record demand for green jobs was led by metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, says Foundit.
India’s commitment to achieving a 500-gigawatt clean energy target by 2030 has led to an 81% annual increase in demand for green jobs in January 2023, with metropolitan cities leading the charge, according to data from Foundit.
Green jobs have grown 64% month-on-month in January as industries such as industrial products, heavy machinery, and waste management had the most job openings.
Investments in the green sector have also proliferated compared to conventional fuel-based projects, enabling the creation of substantial jobs across the sector.
Metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru led the demand for green professionals, with a year-on-year growth of 289%, 216%, and 174%, respectively, Foundit said.
Among job roles, demand for sustainability managers (26%) was the highest as companies across construction and manufacturing consciously tried to account for the environmental impact of their activities.
The environmental service and waste management industries saw an astounding 1,765% annual growth in hiring activity, followed by the auto industry (307%), as Indian firms became conscious about safeguarding natural resources and ensuring proper waste disposal.