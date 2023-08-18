India's 8 Least & Most Affordable Big Cities To Buy A Home

Ahmedabad is the most affordable housing market amongst the top eight cities in India.

Updated On 11:15 AM IST, 18 Aug 2023

Residential properties became less affordable in all eight major cities during the first six months of 2023, according to Knight Frank India’s 'Affordability Index' that tracks the equated monthly instalment or EMI-to-income ratio for an average household.

Ahmedabad 

The most affordable city in India to live in is Ahmedabad where an average household needs to pay 23% of its income for home loan EMIs.

Pune And Kolkata

In Maharashtra's Pune and West Bengal's Kolkata, an average household has to pay 26% of their income on home loan EMIs.

Bengaluru And Chennai

These cities in southern India are next in the list with an EMI-to-income ratio of 28%.

Delhi NCR

In Delhi-NCR, the EMI-to-income ratio is 30%.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the 2nd most expensive city with an EMI-to-income ratio of 31%.

Mumbai

The most expensive housing market in the country is Mumbai. EMI-to-income ratio for an average household in Mumbai is 55%.

